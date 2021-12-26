CARTER, Carol



Carol Carter, 75, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born February 16, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Paul W. and Ardith J.



(Wiseman) Rohrer. Carol graduated from Greenon High School in 1964. She was a staff RN at Springfield Regional Medical Center retiring after 30 years. She was a member of Rocky Point Chapel since childhood. She was part of The Young Woman's Mission and The Ohio State University Clark County Parents Association. Carol was an avid golfer and bowler involved in several ladies golf leagues and Thursday morning ladies bowling league. Carol was full of life and fun to be with, she loved thrifting, garage sales, casinos and



attending sporting events. She loved being with family and cherished time spent with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her three children: Steve (Renee) Southward, Deborah (Tab) Lewis and Rebekah



Buckley (William Culliton); a stepdaughter, Phyllis Carter-Cameron, siblings: Paul (Linda) Rohrer, Mary (John) Hickernell and Danny (Jennie) Rohrer; grandchildren: Kyle, Emilee,



Dylan, Katie, Austin, Easton, Perci, Tyler, Ashton, Piper, Grace and Devin; great-grandchildren, Annaliese and Carson; best friends: Peg Jessup and Nancy Strader. Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Carter; stepdaughter, Sonya Fultz; step-grandson, Dustin Fultz and her beloved dog, Lucy. A celebration of life will be held on



Wednesday, December 29th at 7:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday. The family requests all attending wear masks. Memorial gifts may be made to Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W North St., Springfield. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Live streaming of the funeral will be on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page.



