Carter, Janice



Janice Joy Carter, 88, of Miamisburg, passed away July 15 at Kettering Hospital following a short illness. She was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Piqua, Ohio, to Columbus and Fannie Hines.



Janice was a graduate of West Elkton High School in Preble County, where she met the love of her life, Ronnie Carter, who passed away two years ago. They were married 69 years.



Janice is survived by children, Ron (Kimberly) Carter, Joseph (Rebecca) Carter and Michelle (Rodney Earley) Anderson; grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) Palmer, Jay Carter, Nicole Pittman, Brittany (Ari Combs) Byrum, Brandon Anderson, Benjamin (Tatijana Smith) Anderson, Brian (Kelsey) Anderson and six great grandchildren.



Visitation will be 2-4 pm on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro OH 45066. A Celebration of Life will follow with Conrad Flowers officiating.



For online condolences please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com,



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com