Carter, Jenny

Carter (Cole), Jenny June



Jenny June (Cole) Carter, 81, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully on March 17, 2024. She was born in Springfield, Ohio to the late George and Lois Cole on May 31, 1942.



Jenny was a 1960 graduate of Springfield High School. She attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and graduated from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City in 1963. Jenny married her high school friend turned college sweetheart Dan Carter August 29, 1964. They lived in Springfield many years until moving to Detroit in 1987 where they lived until Dan passed in 2000. Following his death, Jenny moved to Scottsdale.



In 2010 Jenny reconnected with Steve Owens at their 50th high school reunion. In later years, Jenny and Steve would enjoy traveling, spending summers and falls in Springfield, visiting Steve's children, grandchildren and many old friends. They spent 10 years together prior to Steve's passing in 2021.



Jenny was known for her quick and witty sense of humor, skill at the piano, and had the genetic trait of backward speech which allowed her to spontaneously and accurately reverse words both spoken and written.



Jenny is survived by her daughter Julianne, son Dan, grandson Kilian, grandson Cruz granddaughters Casey and Chloe, her sister Georgianne (Steve Green), nieces Stephanie, Elizabeth and nephew Harry, and numerous cousins. As well as Steve's daughter Lindsey and Rob Koval, sons Dustin and Kathy Owens and Paul Owens as well as their children, and dear friends Maria Salomone and Julie Jones.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jenny's memory to the American Parkinson's Association.



Family and friends will be held later this Spring.



