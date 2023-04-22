X

Carter, Paul

Obituaries
1 hour ago

IN LOVING MEMORY

PAUL CARTER

Who passed away 14 years ago April 22, 2009.



I still see him in the early dawn with that big smile on his face. With rod and reel and tackle box heading for his special place. Or gathering his guns and that old dog down the road they'd go. The joy he got from those short trips were more than we will ever know. He's come home now as the sun sets West with that same big smile on his face. He's landed the big one, the very best and Heaven is now his special place. Sadly missed by your wife Dorothy and all your family and friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Glandon, Walter
2
Parke, Lura
3
Field, Kaelib
4
Kauffman, Mary Lucille
5
Hunter, Dale
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top