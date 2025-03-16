Carter, Robin



Robin Carter, age 64, passed away peacefully at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties on Sunday, March 9, 2025 after a long battle with emphysema. She was born on April 7, 1960 and lived in the south Dayton Ohio area her whole life. After graduating from Fairmont East High school class of 1978, she worked her way up from learning coding at a secretarial position to becoming a senior level executive through positions at Reynolds and Reynolds, NCR, PNC, and Relizon. From being the first paper girl in her neighborhood to shattering the glass ceiling in the corporate world, she blazed her own trail through her intelligence, determination, and strong ability to connect with others. While she was an amazing programmer, what she loved best in her career was mentoring people. She retired early to focus on the things in life that brought her the most joy; spending time with her daughters Shannon and Angela Wymer, brothers Dan and Craig Carter, her sister in law Mikki Carter, her nephew Samuel Carter, her mother Nancy Carter, her friends Deborah Childress and Rosie Day, and her pets, including her two cats Tigger and Snickers, all of whom dearly miss her. She also enjoyed learning new crafts including ceramics painting, scrapbooking, stained glass, and latch hook rugs, often giving her creations to the people she loved. She is preceded in death by her father John Carter. She was a kind, loving, generous woman that is deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her in life. There will be a visitation and memorial service presided over by Joanne Judson at 2pm on March 29, 2025 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066. She will be interred at 2pm on March 31, 2025 at Wical Sabina Cemetery 330 N College St, Sabina, OH 45169. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com