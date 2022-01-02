CARTER, Rogers



Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Kenneth Hoskins officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

