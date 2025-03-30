Carter, Sharen

Sharen Carter, 77, of Springfield, OH. passed away on Monday, March 24, 2025. Service will be held on Monday, March 31, 2025. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service, which will be at noon, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

