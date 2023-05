Carter, William

Carter Sr., William Benjamin



William Benjamin Carter Sr., age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Friday, May 19, 2023 at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.