Carter, William

Carter, Sr., William Eugene
Age 81, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Ethan Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd., Clayton, Ohio 45315. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.
