CARTMELL,



James Vernon "Jim"



James "Jim" Vernon Cartmell, born August 8, 1938, passed away on June 9, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Mary Cartmell and brother Robert (Nancy) Cartmell. He leaves behind his wife of 21 years Carol Cartmell, son Jeff (Sherry), daughter Cindy (Jeff) Burns, step-son Bentley



Cooper, grandchildren Amanda Neville, Amanda (Rob) Ruuska, Truett (Brittany) Burns, Jimmy Cartmell Fleury,



Fei Cartmell Fleury, great-grandchildren Landon Neville Floyd,



Tobias and Baylor Burns, and nephews Michael (Kymber) Cartmell and David (Mary Beth) Cartmell. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 16th at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH, with visitation at



10 am and funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow in



David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guestbook.

