X

CARTOLANO, Beatrice

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CARTOLANO, Beatrice Margaret "Bea" Age 91, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Otterbein of Springboro. Visitation will be held at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME: 2100 E. STROOP RD. KETTERING, OH 45429 on Wednesday, October 7 from 4pm 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, Ohio 45429 on Thursday at 10:30 am. The burial is for immediate family only at David's Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.