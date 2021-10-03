CARTY, Nicholas Scott "Nick"



31, of Springfield, passed away September 30, 2021, at OSU Medical Center. He was born October 25, 1989, in Springfield. Nick graduated from Kenton Ridge High School. He enjoyed fishing and riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers. Survivors include his father and stepmother, Joseph and Sharon Carty of Springfield; mother, Cynthia Robinson of Urbana; son, Lukus Crace; brother,



Zachary Carty; and step-siblings, Cecil Howard, Amber (Matt) Clem, and Theodore (Kate) Howard. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com