CARVER, Floyd Brown "Sunny"



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away on August 6, 2021. He was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, on August 8, 1944, the son of the late James and Katherine Carver. He was



preceded in death by his



parents; and his beloved wife, Vickie A. Carver. He is survived by dear friend, Janice Allen; and his neighbors, Phil and



Ellen Farmer; and close friend, Walt Shade. Sunny worked for many years as a Laborer with the Union Hall. In his free time, he loved to work outside, especially tending to his lawn and flowers. He was a very special and dear friend to many. Sunny was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. He will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am-11:00 am, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, OH 45458. To share a memory of



Sunny with the family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com