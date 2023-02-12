CASELLA, Dorothy Baker



It is with great sadness to announce her passing on February 9, 2023. Dorothy was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Carl Baker and Mildred (Boren) Baker. She attended Fairview High School, Class of 1946, and The Ohio State University. She retired from Penny, Ohlman, Niemann Advertising Agency. She was predeceased by her father and mother, her first husband Jack Baker Sr., second husband Sam Casella and her brother Carl Baker. Dorothy is survived by her sons Jack (Sandra) Baker, Gene (Becky) Baker; step-daughters Karen (Mike) Homan, Linda (Greg) Lowman; stepson Steve (Chris) Casella; sisters-in-law Donna Cronin and Annette Casella, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces and special niece Barbara Oberer.



She loved shopping, entertaining with great dinners for her family and friends, loved to play cards and gardening. Dorothy was a wonderful person, wife, mother, grandmother, friend to all and she will be greatly missed. Per her request there will be no service. On line condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneral.com