CASEY, Donald R.



Age 90, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Don was born on September 21, 1931, in Falmouth, Kentucky, to Edna (Rankin) and George Dewey Casey. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1950. On May 24, 1952, he married Dolores Casey, his high school sweetheart and they enjoyed over 70 years together. Don served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1955 and was stationed in England during part of that time. After returning to Hamilton, he started his career at Champion Paper Company on February 1, 1955, where he worked (or played, if you heard his stories) as a millwright. Don retired in 1993 after 38 years of service.



Don was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the AmVets. In his younger years he enjoyed boating and camping on the Ohio River. In 1974 Dolores and Don, along with their good friends Kitty and Glenn Heitzman, purchased Blue Ribbon Marina in Aurora, Indiana, selling it in 1998.



Left behind to cherish his memory are three children, Belinda (Steve) Ricketts, Bonita (Scott) Fowler, and Brian Casey, his seven grandchildren, Stephen, Jr. (Amie), Matthew and Stephanie Ricketts, Emily Brown, Harli Fowler, Amber Schirmer, and Donald Casey, 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, close friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, sister and grandson David Ricketts.



Don was a kind and generous man and left a lasting memory on anyone who visited "Casey's Place" in Ormond Beach.



Visitation will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 10AM until time of service (11AM) at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio, 45014. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Officiating the service will be Pastor Tim White.

