Casey (Dickerscheid), Mary Elizabeth



CASEY, Mary E. age 94 of Seven Mile, Ohio passed away Thursday May 18, 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 19, 1929 the daughter of Albert and Hallie Mae (Mains) Dickerscheid. On April 21, 1951 she married James M. Casey and he preceded her in death on January 15, 2017. Mary was a very active bingo player



Survivors include eight children, James R. (Marilyn) Casey, Terrance (Teresa) Casey, Kenneth (Gina) Casey, Patricia (Greg) Baker, Thomas (Kim) Casey, Raymond (Fiora) Casey, Judith (Stephen) Jones, Charles (Claudette) Casey; two brothers, Harold and Dick Dickerscheid; two sisters, Betty Weber and Deanna Dickerscheid; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a son, David Casey; and a granddaughter, Daylin Baker.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday May 23, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Pastor Keith Risner officiating followed by burial in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Tuesday in the funeral home. There will be a gathering for family and friends at Edgewood Baptist Church, 1010 West States St. Trenton , Ohio. following the committal service at cemetery. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



