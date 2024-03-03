Cash, Mary

Cash (Annesser), Mary Alice "Tommie"



Mary Alice "Tommie" Cash passed away peacefully on February 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, friendship, and a life richly lived. Born on July 30, 1930, in Ottawa, Ohio, to August and Adelia Annesser, Tommie grew up in a bustling household alongside her eight siblings, all of whom predeceased her. Tommie's journey through life was marked by love and companionship. She was the beloved wife of the late James Ryan, Gene Budd, and Hugh Cash. Each marriage brought its own joys and adventures. Her family was her pride and joy, including her late daughters Linda James and Barbara Ann Ryan, her devoted son Steve Budd, with his wife Beth, and her cherished grandchildren Justin Budd, Sarah Budd, and Samantha Parris, with her husband Matthew and Kelley James. The twinkle in her eye shone brightest around her great-granddaughter, Emma June Parris, who will carry the memories of her great-grandmother's love. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio's Hospice or the American Heart Association. Services in care of Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home.



