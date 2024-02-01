Casper, Sanford "Sandy"



CASPER, Sanford "Sandy", age 71, passed away on January 30th, 2024, beloved husband of Barb Casper, devoted father of Brandon (Erica) Casper, Steve (Allison) Casper and the late Catherine Casper, cherished grandfather of Alex, Sydney, Ian, and Claire Casper, loving brother of Jeffrey Casper, Douglas Casper, and the late Marilyn Kirby. Sandy was a true hippie at heart, he was born to run. Services will be held on Friday, February 2nd at 11AM at Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45249 with visitation beginning an hour prior at 10AM. Services will be livestreamed, please click the link to join services virtually https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/embed_viewer/97402. Friends and family are invited to Steve's residence for a gathering following services at 9484 Whippoorwill Lane, Cincinnati, OH, 45040 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Cincinnati.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com