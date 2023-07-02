Casteele, Robert L.



CASTEELE, Robert Lee, 71, of Lafayette, TN, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed peacefully with his loving family by his side on June 28th, in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on January 23rd, 1952, in Eureka, CA, to Frank and Rosemary Casteele. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from General Motors Institute (Kettering Institute) Flint, Michigan. During his time there, he was a part of the prestigious Robot Honors Society. He then proceeded to get his MBA at the University of Dayton Ohio. Robert Casteele worked for over thirty years for Delphi as the Human Resource Director. During that time he was also an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton. Upon retirement from Delphi he went on to run an estate sale business. Robb was an avid collector of antiques and unique items. Robb's kind spirit was infectious. He was a compassionate, caring, generous man who always put others before himself. He cherished his family and always put them first to ensure that their needs were taken care of. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth, of 48 years; daughters, Nicole Miller (Gregory) and Megan Romeiser (Wesley); nephew Scott Casteele and great neice Leilani Casteele; granddaughters Dani Lynn and Sydney Miller, and his canine companion, Roger. Robb loved everyone and touched thousands of lives for the better. He was an active member of David's United Church of Christ. He served the church in a variety of ways. Also, Robb was an active participant in many community programs including Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Big Brothers, among many others. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dayton, Ohio at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



