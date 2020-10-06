CAVIN, Dolyle

CAVIN, Jr., Doyle "Dan" Doyle "Dan" Cavin, Jr., age 83, of Eaton, OH, (Lakengren) passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 15, 1936, in Dayton, OH, to the late Doyle, Sr. and Marie (McCoy) Cavin. Dan was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He retired from General Motors in Dayton. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He is survived by his partner Helen Fisher of Eaton; brother Richard (Helen) Cavin of Lewisburg; nieces: Cindy (Chuck) Creech of Stevensville, MT, and Shelley (James) Gates of Lewisburg; great-nieces and nephews: Andrew (Anna) Creech, Daniel Creech, Adelee (Tyler) Small, Gentry (Gabe) Holcomb and Payton Gates; and 3 great-great-nephews and 1 great-great niece; his extended family Jeannie, Joannie, Milan, Michael and David and their families; many special friends; and his special canine companion Punkin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville, OH, with full military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and Preble County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

