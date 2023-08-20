Cecere, Albert C.



Albert Charles Cecere passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was born on February 5th,1930, the son of Charles and Mary (Porazzo) Cecere. Al was a member of the Armed Forces serving from 1951 to 1953 in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Al has been in the insurance business for over 60 years. He started with the Prudential Life Insurance Company in 1959. He joined Connecticut General in April of 1964. He had a very successful career in the life insurance business receiving numerous company and national awards. He was President of the President's Club in 1975 and became a Life Member of the President's Club in 1977. He was a Life Member of the company's Honor Table in 1980 and Life Member of the National Association of Life Underwriters Million Dollar Round Table in 1994. Al was very active in sports. He played on the 1948 Hamilton Catholic State Runner Up Basketball Team. He also played Basketball for Xavier University in 1954. An avid golfer, Al won first place in the Hamilton City Golf Championship in 1967 and took 2nd place in the City Tournament in 1987. Having been a member for over 65 years, he was a life member of the Hamilton Elks 93 Country Club. He was a kind and caring man who helped people in any way that he could. Bert was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He will be missed by all that truly knew him. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years and mother of their two children, Ramona Cecere; his parents, Charles and Mary Cecere; six brothers, Alexander (Sam), Jim, Nick, Pete, Mike, and Tony; two sisters, Antoinette Howard and Rose Bickel; and a special longtime friend, Dottie Murray. Bert is survived by his wife, Polly; his daughter and son-in-law, Gina (Jamie); son and daughter-in-law, Roberto (Maria)- all of Hamilton, Ohio; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Gene "Smitty" Smith. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Private graveside services will be held by the family at a later date in Millville Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with Ramona.



