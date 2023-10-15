Cemes, Christine Marie



Age 75, of Miami Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 minutes after listening to her favorite love song, "I Was Born To Love You." Christine was born in Hamilton, OH to the late Donald and Ann (Kanya) Davis on March 24, 1948. Christine is survived by her adoring husband, Jerry; sister, Donna (Jerry) Hulshult; brother, Tim (Bette) Davis; grandchildren, Ashley, Zach, Ryan, Justin, Meagan, and Della; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Tom (Kim) Mucci. She was a loving mother to her dogs: Buttons, Bows, Brandy, Britney, Benji, Bekka, BJ, Benny, Bristol, and Barry. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11:00AM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. Main St., CENTERVILLE, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Christine will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd, Washington Township, OH 45458 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



