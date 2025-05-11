Cenky, Annamarie



CENKY, Annamarie, age 73, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Annamarie graduated from the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Ruth Hale and sister, Ruthie Mahon. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael; daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly Ritzler (Roger), Elizabeth Joslin (Gary), Michelle Johnson (Robert); sisters, Charlene Williams, Judith Fast, Margaret Fraley; brothers, Raymond Hale, Christopher Hale; grandchildren, Carissa, Kyle, Erica & Jeremy; other relatives and friends.







Funeral services will be at convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral home.



