CENTERS,



Kenneth Franklin



Kenneth Franklin Centers, age 76, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 12, 2022.



Kenneth was born October 10, 1945, in Stanford, Kentucky, to the late Pastel and Esther



Centers (nee Reed).



Ken joined the United States Air Force at the age of 17 and proudly served for 4 years. Ken was stationed at Langley Air Force base in Virginia where he met his loving wife of 55 years. After his honorable discharge, Ken worked for the Voith Paper Company and retired after 33 years of service. Once he retired he owned and operated



Centers Tech Services for 11 years with his brother Gordy. Ken was a true family man that adored his wife Jean, children and grandkids. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was known to be able to fix or make anything. After traveling for many years with his job, Ken really enjoyed being at home with his family while enjoying his backyard and pond.



Mr. Centers was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Joyce Creekbaum.



Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years Jean Centers (nee Russ); daughter, Kimberly (Ross) Melhorn; son Todd (Stephanie)



Centers; grandchildren, Kenneth Ross Melhorn, Megan Elaine (Sam) Hauser, Morgan Marie (Corey) Rench, Mackenzie Hope Centers, and Matthew Todd Centers; sisters, Jeanette Evans, Linda (Dave) Grove, and Brenda Hurley; brothers, Gordy



(Cindy) Centers and Vic Centers.



Visitation for Ken will take place on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Woodhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St. B, Middletown, OH 45044.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Centers family.

