CERVANTES, Viola



9/30/1939 to 12/06/2021



Born and raised in Gallup, New Mexico, and resided in Riverside, Ohio.



Words cannot describe this wonderful lady. Our mother was like no other. The world will be forever changed without her. She was a mother, a grandmother, a wife, a sister, and a friend. She was truly one of a kind. She followed and loved the Lord above all else. She was full of life but at the same time she was ready to go home to the Lord. She now rests with her father Joseph Cervantes, who she adored, and with her youngest son Paul, who left us almost 30 years ago. She is survived by four children that she loved dearly: Robert E. Arnette Jr, Donzie L. Arnette, Sherry G. Arnette Glover, and half-son Roland W. Tipton. She will be greatly missed by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, many friends, and precious companion Ted Freeman.



Viola's ashes will be placed with her son Paul on May 8, 2022, at 3:00 pm in Bellbrook Cemetery, 3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Bellbrook, OH 45305.

