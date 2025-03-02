CETONE, Jo Anne



CETONE, Jo Anne, age 95, of Centerville, passed away Monday, February 24, 2025. Jo Anne was a devoted wife and mother. Nurturing her children and caring for others were very important to her. She wanted everyone to be happy and was known for saying, "We aim to please!" She was a long-time member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and sang in the choir. When her children were older, she worked at the Metropolitan Department Store and later enjoyed working at the Early Childhood Learning Center. She loved making learning seem like a game for the children. Her hobbies included playing the piano, creating hand-stitched quilts, and writing poetry. She was also a very serious Scrabble player. As an animal lover, there was always a cat in the house. She loved her cats, and they loved her and the people food that she fed them. Among many other things, Jo Anne will be remembered for her beautiful smile, the love she had for her family, and how easily she could put rollers in her hair without a mirror with perfect results every time. Jo Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Cetone Sr., parents Joseph and Beulah Ensley, and brothers Norman Ensley and John Ensley. She is survived by her six children, Stephen J. (Analia) Cetone; Mary Lou (George) Markus; John M. (Susan) Cetone; Cheryl L. (Gary) Miller; Arthur J. (Kaye) Cetone Jr.; Nancy A. (John) Ianni; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marilyn (David) Miles. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kettering, immediately preceding the Mass of Christian Burial. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12:00 pm. Father Tony Sanitato will be officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Conner & Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.connerandkoch.com.



