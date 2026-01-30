Ceyion Forrest

Ceyion Forrest, 23, of Springfield, OH, passed away on January 21, 2026. Service will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, 823 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, OH. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the service at 12 noon. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace. wwwthechapelofpeace.com

