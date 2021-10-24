CHAFFINS, JEFFREY

CHAFFINS, Jr., Jeffrey A.



Jeffrey A. Chaffins, Jr., 53, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He



was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, on October 7, 1968. Jeffrey was known for his kind heart and love of sports. He was always playing music and making others around him laugh. He is survived by his children, Carleigh and Gavin Chaffins; mother, Marlene (Chuck) Walsh; father, Jeffrey Allen (Julie) Chaffins, Sr.; sister, Tara (Jason) Barker; niece, Payton Barker; nephew, Jackson N. Peyton; and many other family members and friends. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at



