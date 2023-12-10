Chamberlain, Joyce

Chamberlain, Joyce

Joyce Chamberlain 83, of Springfield, passed away on December 6, 2023. She was born on January 2, 1940, to the late Dave & Helen Heironimus. She worked for 36 years as a school bus driver for Northwestern Local Schools. Joyce spent many years as a 4-H advisor, sharing her love of Horses with young people. She loved people and never met a stranger. She is survived by her nieces Tammy (Dave) Hasting & Robyn Shafer; son-in-law Sam Smith; brother-in-law, Donnie (Carol) Chamberlain, great nephews; great nieces and many other nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Ed Chamberlain, daughter Kelle Smith & brother Mike Heironimus. Per Joyce's wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com

