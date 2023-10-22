Chambers, Beverly

Chambers (Clem), Beverly Jean



On Saturday October 14th, Beverly "Bev" Jean Chambers (nee Clem) went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness. She was born on October 26th, 1933, in Dayton Ohio to Howard and Irene (Marsh) Clem. She married Eugene Chambers on March 21st, 1953.



Bev resided in Port Charlotte FLA from 1979 until the death of her parents and then returned to Dayton OH to be with her daughters and grandchildren. When her daughters moved to Wisconsin, she moved with them and that is where she resided until her death.



She is survived by her brother Thomas R Clem (Rosalyn), two daughters Karen Parker and Pamela Beals, as well as three grandchildren Rachael Brady (William), Daniel Parker (Carla) and Christopher Beals (Kasey), seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Chambers, her parents, Irene and Howard Clem and her son-in-law, Steve Beals.



Visitation services will take place at the Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel on Monday October 23rd from 5-8PM with funeral services on Tuesday October 24th conducted by Pastor Stephen Turner at 10AM with interment at Glen Haven Cemetery. There will be a luncheon at the funeral home following the graveside services for anyone who would like to join the family to celebrate her life.



