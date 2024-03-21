Chamness, Janice Aline



age 82, from Wilberforce, OH, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA. She was born in St John, Kansas on October 30, 1941 to her late parents Rosco Meri Piland and Delma Lenora Rader. After Graduating from St. John High School in 1959 she attended nurses training in Great Bend and worked in a hospital in Garden City where she met her late husband and later married him on December 9, 1961. In 1962 she worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. In 1968 after moving to Wisconsin she worked in Occupational Therapy at a local nursing home. After moving to Wilberforce, Ohio she joined the staff at Central State University as a stores Clerk in food service the first year and then moved up to the student health center as an Accounting Clerk. In 1974, after the tornado struck she quit her job at the health center to concentrate on earning her degree and in 1979 she graduated from Central State University, and received her Bachelors in Recreation. Janice was also the athletic department secretary for several years, and enjoyed and loved every minute of her time working for the college. Janice has also worked as a radio station Secretary/Traffic Manager and also was on air as a "disc jockey". She also worked in the Library for a few months and back into food services. From there Janice went to work in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics as a Secretary. Janice, also volunteered as the videographer who filmed football games for the coaches at Central State University for 18 years, beginning in 1972. While Volunteering and working as a Secretary her job duties also included counseling, and being an ambulance driver. Janice was an avid quilter and a member of four quilting guilds in Ohio. Along with quilting, she enjoyed Cross stitching, and sewing. She was happily married for fifty-eight years to her husband, Edgar Allen Chamness. She missed him terribly until she went to be with him in Heaven. Janice was a loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren, Jon Eric Chamness Jr. (Jessica), Carl Chamness, Anthony Peralta, Iesha Chamness (James), Elena Chamness, Janice Chamness, Xavier Chamness, Amanda Althouse (Andrew), Janelle Chamness, Adrian Chamness, Ian Chamness, Henri Emery, and Macy Briley (Caleb), fifteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Edgar Chamness, Her Parents, her two Grandchildren Ian and Janelle Chamness and an infant brother. She is survived by two sons, Jon Chamness (Lindsey) of Peterstown, WV, and Ramon Lee Chamness of Waianae, Hawaii; and a sister, Lenora Purdy of Eudora, Kansas. In keeping with Janice's wishes, she has been cremated. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 3 pm to 4 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions located at 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Celebration of Janice's life will be starting at 4 pm. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com