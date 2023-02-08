CHANCE, Larry



Age 73, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, in Huntington Court. He was born in Barbourville, Kentucky, on February 19, 1949.



Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Beddow; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Jill) Griffith; and a sister, Myra (John) Jones.



He was preceded in death by his mother, June Chance Griffith in 2017 and a brother, James R. Griffith in 2006.



Funeral services will be held at 6:00pm, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00pm Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Chance Indian Creek Cemetery, Gray, KY, on Thursday. www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



