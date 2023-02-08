X
CHANCE, Larry

CHANCE, Larry

Age 73, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, in Huntington Court. He was born in Barbourville, Kentucky, on February 19, 1949.

Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Beddow; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Jill) Griffith; and a sister, Myra (John) Jones.

He was preceded in death by his mother, June Chance Griffith in 2017 and a brother, James R. Griffith in 2006.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00pm, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00pm Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Chance Indian Creek Cemetery, Gray, KY, on Thursday. www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.




Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com

