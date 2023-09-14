Chancellor, Willie D.



Willie D. Chancellor, age 85, of Dayton, OH, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 8, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Saturday, September 16, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

