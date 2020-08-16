CHANDLER, Ja'Myere Age 8, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 3302 Nancy Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor Willie Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

