Chandler (Walters), Janet L



CHANDLER, Janet L (Walters), age 79, passed away Monday, May 1st, 2023. Janet was born June 1st, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio graduating from West Carrollton, class of 1961. She is survived by her three daughters, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two brothers, as well as several nieces, nephews and their children. In her final days, she was surrounded by her beloved family and friends. Honoring her wishes, there will not be a funeral service. More information and personal condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

