Chaney, Carole



Carole Chaney. Beloved wife of Claude L. Chaney, Sr. for 67 years. Devoted mother of Claude L. (Kate) Chaney, Jr., Chris P. Chaney, Michael J. Chaney, and Jackie M. (Dan) Fischer. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her 3 sisters. Carole passed away on January 17, 2024 at the age of 87 years. Active member of St. John Neumann Church. Two time city champion in tennis (Hamilton, OH). Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 27th from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery (Hamilton, OH). Memorial donations can be made to St. John Neumann Church. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.





