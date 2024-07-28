Chaney (Birt), Martha Ann



Chaney, Martha A., 80, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born as an only child on January 12, 1944 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Marion B. and Ruth E. (Siegenthaler) Birt. In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband Richard G. Chaney; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her fiancé, William "Hank" Roberts. She leaves behind to cherish her memory three stepchildren, Cindy (Ronald) Patton, Springfield, Steven (Michelle) Chaney, South Vienna, and Tracy (Mike) Scholl, Springfield; four grandchildren, Marcy Crawford, Matthew Shackelford, Andrew Phares and Ben Phares; her extended family, Jeff Roberts and Jennifer (Steve) Lasky and their families; and several cousins. Martha's friends included special ladies who formed a card club that has lasted 58 years. She was also known to play 7 hour days of Samba with her friend, Mary. She was a graduate of Urbana High School and was very active in 4-H. She continued to show horses as an adult. She retired after 41 years of service from First National/BancOhio/National City Bank. During that time she served as secretary to the President and was a customer service representative. Martha loved to travel, play cards, and golf. She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church. She believed that God, family, and friends were the most important and cherished elements of her life. A celebration of Martha's life with family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1st in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made in Martha's name to Christ Episcopal Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com