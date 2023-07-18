Chapman, Patricia Ann "Pat"



Patricia "Pat" A. Chapman, age 84, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on July 15, 2023. She was born on May 21, 1939 in Xenia, Ohio, to the late Fred and Madge Matson.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Robert L. Chapman; siblings Bob, Betty, Bill, Dick, and Freddie.



Pat is survived by her children Kathy (Tony Dick) Chapman and Rob (Brenda) Chapman; grandchildren Luke Chapman, Jake Chapman, and Kaylee Chapman; sister Shirley Newton and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service at 12 PM. Pat will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery in Kettering.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com