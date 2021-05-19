dayton-daily-news logo
CHAPMAN, Ruth

CHAPMAN, Ruth

Age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Margaret Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike,

Dayton, Ohio 45426, with

Father Benjamin Speare-Hardy II, officiating. Walk through

visitation will be held one hour

prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to the THOMAS

FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

