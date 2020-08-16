CHAPMAN, Sherman Lawrence Sherman Lawrence Chapman, age 74, of Franklin, OH, passed away August 10th 2020. He was born October 19, 1945, to William Everett Chapman and Oretta C. Chapman in Fenwick, WV. He retired from Wausau Paper Co. in 2010, after 45 years of employment. He was preceded in death by his sister, Erma Irene Scarlett and brothers, Eugene Chapman and James Chapman. He was a cherished husband, father, and friend to all. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mavis Jewell (Nicely) Chapman; sons, Joseph (Sarah) Chapman and Dallas Lee Chapman-Johnson; daughters, Julia (Doug) Johnson, Abigail Burns-Chapman, Brooklyn Burns-Chapman; grandson, William Colton Johnson; his twin sister, Shirley (Gene) McClung, Sally Gwinn, and Donna Bever; brothers, Bud Chapman, Leo Chapman, Robert Chapman, and Billy Chapman. Family and close friends will be attending an Open House on Sunday, August 16th from 2-5 pm at Doug and Julia's home.

