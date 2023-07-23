CHAR, ANTHONY B "TONY"



Anthony B. "Tony" Char, Age 85, of Sarasota FL, formerly of Dayton Ohio area, passed away on May 18, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helaine (Moltz) Char, and his parents, Isaac and Beebe Char. He is survived by his children, Debbie, DeeDee and David (Deb), grandchildren Brandon (Candi), Brittany (Dustin), Jonathan (Ashley) and Benjamin, great grandchildren Carter, Wyatt, Mayson and Liliana, his brothers Sherman (Joan) Char and Jerry (Judy) Char, sister in law Ruth Moltz and numerous nieces and nephews. Tony was a life long golfer and a founding member of the Michigan State University Chapter of Evans Scholars Golf Fraternity. His professional life was spent serving the local governments of Dayton, Troy and Piqua OH and Louisville KY. A graveside service will be held on Sunday August 6, 2023 at 4PM at Riverview Cemetery on W Schantz Ave in Dayton



