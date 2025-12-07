Brewer, Charlene J.



Charlene passed away peacefully on November 30, 2025 in Hamilton, Ohio where she was born on September 26, 1934. Charlene grew up in Oxford, OH on Morning Sun Road near the covered bridge with her mother, Sylvia Richey and her maternal grandparents, Joseph & Elizabeth Ritchie. She attended McGuffey School. She worked at Ohio Bell before leaving Butler County for Las Vegas in 1957 where she resided until 1980. Charlene loved living in Las Vegas. Charlene loved hunting for treasures at yard sales, thrift stores and antique stores. She was a lifelong animal lover with her favorite being her horse, Prince, when she was a young girl living in the country. Later in life, she and her husband had English bulldogs that they dearly loved, especially Libby. Charlene spent many hours listening to music in the garage with her daughter, Heather. She especially enjoyed gospel and country music but even branched out to Snoop Dogg and Jelly Roll. Summers meant planting flowers and watching the Cincinnati Reds play ball. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Charlene was predeceased by her parents, Charky and Sylvia Richey; Dick, her husband of 63 years; her son, Douglas; two grandsons, Bradley Michael Brewer and Matthew James Guay. Charlene is survived by her children, Cynthia Bunn (Steve), Bradley Brewer and Heather Brewer; her granddaughters, Olivia Guay, Hannah Wayman, Amanda Brewer and Erica Brewer; her grandsons, Ed Smith, John Smith, William Brewer and RD Brewer; her great-grandchildren, Lilah and Charlene Brewer, Wyatt and Willow Bear, Christopher, Gage, Mileia, Leland and Lila Brewer, Issac and Yuka Smith, and Orion Wayman. Additionally, Charlene is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 11, 2025 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



