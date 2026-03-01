Detweiler (Troyer), Charlene Fay



Charlene Detweiler was born on March 11, 1933, near Mio, Michigan. She passed from this world on February 17, 2026. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 74 years, Tilman "Tim" Detweiler, parents Henry and Elizabeth (Handrich) Troyer, and older brother Vincent Troyer (Carol). She is survived by her younger brother Dean Troyer (Fern), son Philip Detweiler (Carlyn), twin grandsons Erick (Tessa) and Matthew, and granddaughter Lian.



She cherished her family, and was always eager to brag about her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. We all enjoyed baking Christmas cookies with her, and she made the best homemade bread ever. She loved family reunions, where she was known for her good-natured practical jokes such as pancakes containing cloth or "cake" made from frosted blocks of wood. Charlene was very involved in church activities, including women's groups, fundraisers, and teaching Sunday school. She loved gardening and flowers, and her homes were always surrounded by beautiful flower beds. Other things she enjoyed at various times were bowling, waterskiing, singing in church and community choirs, and camping.



Charlene grew up in Fairview, Michigan. She met her husband-to-be soon after she was born, when the Detweiler family went to visit the Troyer's across town and see their new baby girl. Charlene and Tim began dating in high school, got married in a Michigan snowstorm the year she graduated, and began a new life in sunny Florida. They soon moved to the Dayton, Ohio, area and eventually settled in Germantown, Ohio. They lived there for many years in a home that Tim built and were active members of the Germantown Methodist Church. They moved to Tipp City, Ohio, in 2001 to be near Phil and his family, and then a few years ago moved to the Dorothy Love senior community in Sidney, Ohio.



In the 1960's Charlene worked at the Standard Register Co. in data processing. She became a stay-at-home mom when Phil was born, and later worked at childcare centers and volunteered at hospitals. After Tim retired from construction, they enjoyed traveling to art and craft shows all over the US selling woodcraft items made by Tim.



Charlene is currently "teaching" at the Wright State University School of Medicine, as she has donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program. We are planning a small memorial service at the Dorothy Love chapel in March.



