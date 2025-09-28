Charles Foster

Foster, Charles J.



Charles J. Foster, born on December 3, 1938, in Troy, Ohio, passed away on September 23, 2025, in Washington Township, Ohio. He leaves behind a legacy marked by hard work, dedication, and an unwavering love for his family. Charles served as the Facilities Director for the Environmental Protection Agency, where he worked diligently to ensure that the operations ran smoothly and effectively. His commitment to his career was paralleled only by his devotion to his family, as he worked very hard to provide for them. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Charles was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam Era, exemplifying his commitment to serving his country. A Master Mason in Freemasonry, Charles found joy in the bonds of brotherhood and the values of community service that the organization upheld. His character was one that emphasized integrity and hard work, attributes that were apparent to all who knew him. Charles was a wonderful grandfather whose grandkids, Cassidy and Samantha Foster, brought immeasurable joy into his life. He cherished his time with them and took pride in being an influential figure in their lives. His love for family extended to his daughter, Melissa (Chris) Young, and son, Scott Foster, with whom he shared many wonderful memories. A car enthusiast at heart, Charles was known for always keeping his cars immaculate, an activity that brought him great pleasure. He enjoyed every moment spent caring for his vehicles, reflecting his attention to detail and his love for precision. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is also survived by his sisters, Carolyn Foster Carey and Lucy Foster Hartlage, and niece, Tara Keller. Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Roberta Jo Foster. His spirit will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and enduring values that will continue to inspire those he leaves behind. A private family graveside service will be held a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



