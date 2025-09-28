Charles Haines

Haines, Charles "Chuck"



Age 82, of Germantown, OH, passed away on September 19, 2025 at home after a valiant fight against lung cancer. A Dayton native born in 1943 to George and Irene (Palatas) Haines, Chuck was proud to grow up in Old North Dayton's Hungarian Colony. He was a 1961 graduate of Stebbins High School and married his wife, Peggy E. Day, in 1967. Chuck worked in the tool and die industry and was part-owner of Mantych Metalworking until he retired in 1999. Chuck, Poppy, Pops, C-Bob, Chuckie Bob, all of which his family liked to call him, loved bowling (in his years with Mantych), camping, fishing, shooting pool, and golfing. In the past several years, his other hobbies included card games and building LEGO. You knew a visit with him would likely include a round of Play Nine or Phase 10. Chuck was also an avid Reds and Bengals fan, as tough as that is most seasons. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, David Haines. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Peggy (Day) Haines, children, Sheri (Todd) Fazzari, Ben (Heather) Haines, grandchildren Jenna (Braden Brem) Fazzari and Connor Fazzari, sister Patricia Ishmael, brother Edward (Kay) Haines, sisters and brothers-in-laws Viola McCarthy, Donna Bonine, Juanita Miller, Elizabeth Emmons, Eleanor "Gail" Day, Diana Matthews, Vicki (Kevin) Daugherty, Debbie (Jerry) Matthews, Richard (Rosamond) Day, Jeffrey Day, and Lisa (Nick Anderson) Day, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Saturday, October 4 from 1-5pm at Farmersville Community Center, 14440 Farmersville Gratis Rd, Farmersville. The family invites relatives and friends to come and share their personal memories. (Bengals or Reds attire or colors welcomed). Arrangements entrusted to Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com