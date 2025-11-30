Charles Jacobs

Jacobs, Charles M.



of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 22, 2025. Just five months shy of his 100th birthday, Jacobs was a proud WWII veteran who served as a Turret Mechanic-Gunner on a B29 Superfortress in the Pacific Arena. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Patricia, five children, 13 grandchildren, spouses, and 20 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2025, beginning at 10:00 am at Fairhaven Church Chapel with a reception immediately following. For complete remembrance, please visit www.routsong.com.



