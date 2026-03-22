Charles Myers

Myers, Charles



Charles Scott Myers, born on June 25, 1932, was a beloved figure in his community and a dedicated family man. He passed away on March 10, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, and connection to those he loved. Charles had a noteworthy career that included his time with the National Cash Register and maintenance work at Vandalia-Butler School District. He was proud of his education, having graduated from Roosevelt High School. His strong work ethic was evident throughout his life, a testament to his dedication even after retirement. Charles was known as a character; he was someone everyone knew and liked. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he served during the Korean War. Outside of work, Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, sharing moments filled with laughter and love. He had a particular fondness for reading the newspaper and cheering for the Cincinnati Reds, always eager to engage in conversations about the latest games. Charles took great joy in caring for his home and enjoyed being outdoors, especially when the sun was shining. He found happiness in simple tasks, like mowing the lawn, and this brought him a sense of fulfillment. He is survived by his children, Tammy (Carl) Fleming and Phil (Sabra) Myers. Charles was also cherished by his grandchildren, Charity, Faith, Wyatt, and Morgen, as well as his great-grandchildren, Ava, Audrey, and Grace. He is preceded in death by his father, Elwood Myers, his wife, Catherine Myers, and nine siblings. Charles Scott Myers will be remembered for his warmth and the smiles he brought to many. His presence will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 27, 2026 at Newcomer, 4104 Needmore Road Dayton, Ohio 45424. Family will receive guests one hour prior.



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