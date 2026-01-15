Charles Reece

Reece, Charles David "Dave"



a loving husband, daddio, poppy, brother, and friend, entered Heaven on January 12, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 79. Born on December 19, 1946, in Shields, Kentucky, Dave was a man whose life was filled with laughter, generosity, and an unwavering devotion to his family and community. For over 40 years, Dave was the proud co-owner and operator of Reece's Restoration with his brother Bill. His career wasn't just a job; it was a way for him to bring everyone together, connecting them through shared labor and love. He worked alongside his family on rental properties, instilling a strong work ethic and the importance of family values in all who knew him. Dave served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he remained a steadfast community member and was deeply involved in his church, first at Meadowdale Baptist Church for 40 years and later at Miami Shoes Baptist Church in Moraine. His church family meant a great deal to him, and he always made time for others, whether it was attending events for his daughters and games for his grandchildren or volunteering to help friends with rides to appointments. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Dave remember him as funny, loving, and a great teacher. He had a knack for making everyone feel welcome, and he never missed an opportunity to share a joke. His spirit of generosity and willingness to help others will be sorely missed. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Patti Reece; daughters Jenna (Brandon) Kiser and Sarah (Aaron) Andricks; and grandchildren Brandon, Abram, Alana, and Johnie. He is also survived by his brothers Bill (Von) Reece, Joe (Karen) Reece, Mark (Many Ann) Reece, and sister-in-law Irene Reece, along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and church family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Iva Reece, and brothers Don, Bob, and Johnny Mike Reece. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 12:30pm - 2:00pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424. The service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Doug Surber officiating. Dave leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and family values that will resonate for generations to come. He will be remembered, cherished, and missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Dave's love for Jesus came first, and we know he'd love to see you in Heaven one day. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



