Charles Rogers

Rogers, Charles E.



age 99 of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, February 8, 2026. He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys "Boots" Rogers, parents Elisha and Ruth Rogers, brother Gomas Rogers, and sisters Velvie Smith, Ruby Perdue, Mildred Wilson, and Marjorie Holbrook. Charles is survived by his daughter Pamela (Dale) Livesay; special friends the Geisel Family, the Brown Family, and the Patrick family, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was a 1945 graduate of Olive Hill High School in Olive Hill, Kentucky. He was proud to be part the Olive Hill High School Basketball team from '44 – '45. Charles served in the United States Army and went on to retire from General Motors after 30 years. He loved the outdoors, gardening, and camping. The family wishes to give their thanks to Wright Rehab Memory Care for their loving attention and care and to Home Caregiver Rose. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel. Interment will follow at Byron Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 pm – 1 pm on Thursday, February 19. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com