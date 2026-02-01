Stevens, Charles Robert "Chuck "



Charles Stevens, 71, of Dayton Ohio passed away Monday, January 26th. He was born on September 2nd, 1954, in Dayton, OH, to Glendon and Mary Stevens (Maus). He was survived by his wife of 49 years, Teri Stevens (Oglesbee); his three children Chad Stevens (Angel), Cory Stevens (Jessica), Trisha Ritter (Aaron) and seven grandchildren; Cole, Anabella, Benjamin, Cohen, Kaylinn, Tyler, and Bobbie. He also survived one brother Glenn Stevens (Robin) along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his Brother David Stevens (Mel).



Many people knew him as Chuck, Chuckles, Chucky, Chuck Wagon, or as his grandchildren called him, Poppy. He had a love for fishing, being on the water and was always down for a good time. He loved being on the sidelines at his kids and grandkids games cheering them on. He worked at UA Local 162 for 30 years.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for close friends and family. Cheers and Go Browns!



